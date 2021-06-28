Kai Havertz Reveals Chelsea Exchanges Ahead Of England vs Germany

Kai Havertz has admitted 'a bit of banter' has been exchanged between the Chelsea players who will be involved in England versus Germany on Tuesday.

The two nations come together at Wembley for the last-16 European Championships tie which will potentially see six Blues stars involved.

In the white corner from England: Reece James, Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount. While from Germany, Antonio Rudiger, Kai Havertz and Timo Werner are all in contention.

Rudiger returned to Germany training on Monday following illness. Twitter: Antonio Rudiger

Havertz has revealed frequent messages haven't been exchanged but there has been some banter flown across from each side between the club teammates.

What did Kai Havertz say?

As quoted by UEFA, he said: "We're not exchanging messages daily, but of course there is a bit of banter before a match like this."

He added on Germany's focus: "We're going into the match to win it after 90 minutes. But, of course you need to be prepared for a penalty shoot-out. We have a lot of good penalty takers, but it's not a priority ahead of the game. I would certainly take one."

(Photo by Mikolaj Barbanell / SOPA Images/Sipa USA)

Havertz continued: “Of course, this is a special game for me. I’ve played at Wembley at one point or another. It’s a big game for all of us and we’ll do everything we can to win."

What else has been said?

Havertz has recently reflected on his debut season at Chelsea and is keen to explore London further following lockdown restrictions and contracting Covid-19 since his move from Germany last summer.

"I haven't really explored London a lot or as much as I would have liked to.

(Photo by MB Media/Sipa USA)

"It really is difficult to do anything in terms of leisure activities. Every three days you have an important match coming up, so there is precious little time to go sightseeing or go for a meal.

"It looks a bit bleak but that's the way it is. You come home from training and are happy about every hour that you can spend inside your own flat.

"I do hope that later, London will give me much more joy, and I'll have many, many good London experiences."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube