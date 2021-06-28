Kai Havertz Reveals Chelsea Exchanges Ahead Of England vs Germany

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsEuro 2020SI.COM
Search

Kai Havertz Reveals What Has Been Said Between Chelsea Teammates Ahead Of England vs Germany

He's ready and focused.
Author:
Publish date:

Kai Havertz has admitted 'a bit of banter' has been exchanged between the Chelsea players who will be involved in England versus Germany on Tuesday.

The two nations come together at Wembley for the last-16 European Championships tie which will potentially see six Blues stars involved.

In the white corner from England: Reece James, Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount. While from Germany, Antonio Rudiger, Kai Havertz and Timo Werner are all in contention.

Rudiger returned to Germany training on Monday following illness.

Rudiger returned to Germany training on Monday following illness.

Havertz has revealed frequent messages haven't been exchanged but there has been some banter flown across from each side between the club teammates.

What did Kai Havertz say?

As quoted by UEFA, he said: "We're not exchanging messages daily, but of course there is a bit of banter before a match like this."

He added on Germany's focus: "We're going into the match to win it after 90 minutes. But, of course you need to be prepared for a penalty shoot-out. We have a lot of good penalty takers, but it's not a priority ahead of the game. I would certainly take one."

sipa_33847524

Havertz continued“Of course, this is a special game for me. I’ve played at Wembley at one point or another. It’s a big game for all of us and we’ll do everything we can to win."

What else has been said?

Havertz has recently reflected on his debut season at Chelsea and is keen to explore London further following lockdown restrictions and contracting Covid-19 since his move from Germany last summer.

"I haven't really explored London a lot or as much as I would have liked to.

sipa_33567924 (1)

"It really is difficult to do anything in terms of leisure activities. Every three days you have an important match coming up, so there is precious little time to go sightseeing or go for a meal.

"It looks a bit bleak but that's the way it is. You come home from training and are happy about every hour that you can spend inside your own flat.

"I do hope that later, London will give me much more joy, and I'll have many, many good London experiences."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

pjimage (2)
Transfer News

Report: Haaland And Kane Frontrunners as Chelsea Target World Class Striker

sipa_33865441
Euro 2020

Kai Havertz Reveals Chelsea Exchanges Ahead Of England vs Germany

pjimage (22)
Euro 2020

Rudiger Returns to Germany Training Ahead Of Euro 2020 England Clash

sipa_33567924 (1)
News

Kai Havertz Hoping Chelsea Spell Will Deliver Great Success

sipa_33802555
Euro 2020

Mateo Kovacic Delivers Euro 2020 Verdict Ahead Of Cesar Azpilicueta Showdown

newFile-3
Euro 2020

Report: Gareth Southgate Seriously Considering Mason Mount Inclusion vs Germany

sipa_33273629
Transfer News

Report: When Gilmour is Expected to Take Norwich Medical And Complete Loan Move

sipa_32710818
Transfer News

Report: Norwich City Closing in on Billy Gilmour Loan Move