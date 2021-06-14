Kai Havertz Set to Start for Germany vs France for Euro 2020 Opener

Kai Havertz will be named in Joachim Löw's Germany starting XI for their Euro 2020 clash against France on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old is in line to start in the Germany attack against Didier Deschamps side for the Group F opener.

Havertz is coming into the Euros off the back of Champions League glory and as per BILD, he has been preferred to start ahead of Leroy Sane.

The report states Havertz was placed in a 'secret' session alongside Thomas Muller and Serge Gnabry who are also set to start on Tuesday.

Timo Werner will begin on the bench, but Antonio Rudiger will start at the back for the Germans.

What have they all said ahead of their Group D opener?

Rudiger: "Of course, they have good forwards, we have to be ready to win the one-on-one challenges. We have to be a little dirty, not always be nice or try to play nice football. Against players like them, you have to throw down a marker."

Werner: "Two, two and a half weeks of preparation for the tournament will have to be enough, but we know who the opposition are. We're ready."

"We want to be involved right until the very last game. To do so, we have to bring all of our quality onto the pitch. The coaches and the team are working really hard on that."

They face France on Tuesday night at 8pm (UK) and it will be live on ITV for UK viewews.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube