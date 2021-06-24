Kai Havertz & Timo Werner Ready for Mount, Chilwell & James at Euros

Kai Havertz and Timo Werner are ready to face their Chelsea teammates on Tuesday at Wembley when Germany face England.

Germany travel to Wembley to face England in the Round of 16 at the European Championships. It will also see Antonio Rudiger involved for the Germans.

They will come up against Reece James and possibly Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell depending on their isolation situation following Billy Gilmour's positive Covid-19 test.

Sipa USA

Germany and England are on the favourable side of the draw and the winners will have a very strong chance of making the final next month. Werner and Havertz are looking forward to the clash as country over club comes to the forefront, teammates becoming enemies for 90 minutes.

What Kai Havertz said

"Next stop —> London"

What Timo Werner said

"Now London Calling."

What else has been said regarding Havertz and Werner?

Following their debut campaigns at Chelsea after big-money moves from the Bundesliga, Havertz and Werner started to find their feet and settle in west London towards the end of the season.

There is still plenty for the duo to improve on next season and former Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas is convinced the pair will showcase their full qualities next year.

"I watch every single Chelsea game, so I’ve followed the first seasons of the club’s two big German signings, Kai Havertz and Timo Werner, very closely and I am convinced next season we will start to really see the best of them."

