Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell Hand England Euro 2020 Blow After Being Forced to Self-Isolate

A knock-on effect blow.
Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell are set to miss England's final group game of Euro 2020 after having to self-isolate due to coming into contact with Chelsea teammate Billy Gilmour who tested positive for Covid-19. 

The duo could miss England's game against the Czech Republic at Wembley on Tuesday night. 

Gilmour tested positive for Covid-19 after it was confirmed by the Scottish FA, and Mount and Chilwell were in 'close contact' for more than 15 minutes with their club teammate. 

They will now self isolate as a precaution. Both test negative in the latest rounds of testing but will kept away from the rest of the England squad. For how long remains unclear.

What the FA have said

In a statement released on Monday evening, it said: “As a precaution at this time and in consultation with Public Health England [PHE], Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount are isolating after interaction with Scotland player Billy Gilmour at Friday’s match.

“The pair will be kept away from the rest of the England players and wider support team, pending further discussions with PHE.

“The entire squad had lateral flow tests on Monday afternoon and all were again negative, as was the case with Sunday’s UEFA pre-match PCR tests.

“We will continue to follow all Covid-19 protocols and the UEFA testing regime, while remaining in close contact with PHE.”

It's a big blow for England - Mount has been an important player for club and country this season while Chilwell is yet to feature at this summer's tournament. 

Euro 2020

