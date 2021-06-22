Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell Take to Twitter to Wish England Well

The duo are missing out on the game but will be supporting from home.

Following the news that Chelsea duo Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell would have to complete a 10-day period of isolation after having a 20 minute conversation with Billy Gilmour following England's 0-0 draw with Scotland, the pair have taken to social media to break their silence.

The Football Association announced that Mount and Chilwell would isolate as a precaution, despite the entire England squad testing negative for COVID-19.

This means that the Chelsea trio including Scotland's Gilmour, who is yet to post on social media, will all miss their country's final group games - for England against the Czech Republic and for Scotland against Croatia.

Mason Mount, Billy Gilmour and Ben Chilwell will all miss out on their country's final group games whilst Reece James is available for selection. Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Speaking on Instagram and Twitter, Mason Mount said: "I’m absolutely gutted to have to miss tonight’s game. I’ll be cheering on the boys as usual and ensuring that I’m ready to go again when called upon. Come on England!"

Ben Chilwell followed minutes later with: "It’s a tough one to take and I’m gutted but i want to wish the boys all the best tonight in the game, I’ll be cheering you all on. I will make sure i am ready for when i can rejoin the squad. Lets go England!"

What did England manager Gareth Southgate say about the pair?

“The protocols – it would be something to do with chatting after the game, but I have no idea of all the detail, that’s why we’ve taken the decision at this point to isolate them. That’s why we’re having to have the discussions with Public Health England, as I understand it, and I’m sure the guys [at the FA] will update you as soon as they know more.

“We’re not being overzealous in that we’ve got to follow the guidelines and make sure that if there is any risk with these two players, we’ve got to make sure we don’t put any other players at risk. But the ins and outs of what would classify as being contact – they are the discussions that are ongoing. My biggest hope is for the two boys – that they’re not going to miss 10 days of a Euros. That would be a massive blow for us, but for them as well.

“You can see evidence at every match of interactions. These sorts of things do serve as a reminder that we are under a different sort of spotlight to most parts of the community and at higher risk of being forced to miss matches. After what’s happened today, I don’t think they [players] will need us to tell them, but we will.

“It’s not ideal, but we’ve always known this could happen and every team has been living with this fear, and some have already had to deal with it. We’re the latest to have that disruption, and we’ve just got to deal with it.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube’