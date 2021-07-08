Sports Illustrated home
Mason Mount's Heartwarming Gesture Following Semi-Final Victory

The midfielder is through to the final of the tournament with his country and fellow Blues.
Mason Mount made a young girl's night after England beat Denmark to reach the final of Euro 2020, where they will face Italy.

Mount featured for the Three Lions as Gareth Southgate's side came out 2-1 winners against Andreas Christensen and Denmark.

Chelsea youngster Mount showed his class both on and off the pitch as he gifted a young England fan his semi-final shirt,

Mount can be seen on video removing his shirt before handing it to a young English fan, who was reduced to tears of joy over the gesture.

Mason Mount was the only Chelsea player to get minutes in the semi-final for England and has been a vital part of Gareth Southgate's side.

The Chelsea trio Mount, Ben Chilwell and Reece James all took to Instagram to react to reaching the European Championship semi-final.

England beat Denmark 2-1 at Wembley to secure a place in the Euro 2020 Final

Reece James was on the bench as he watched on whilst his teammates fought for a place in Sunday's final.

Whilst Chilwell is yet to feature at the tournament and hasn't made Southgate's squad for the last couple of games but it is clear to see his importance in the squad, as he is all smiles watching his teammates' success.

Mount in action againt Denmark

England's extra-time win means that the Chelsea trio will face off against Jorginho, Emerson Palmieri and Italy in the final at Wembley on 11 July.

The winners will be crowned double European Champions, having lifted the Champions League with Chelsea last season.

However, Christensen will not hold this title as his Denmark side were sent packing by Mount's England.

sipa_33453018
Euro 2020

