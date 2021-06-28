Mateo Kovacic Delivers Euro 2020 Verdict Ahead Of Cesar Azpilicueta Showdown

Mateo Kovacic knows Croatia have a difficult task awaiting them on Monday evening against Spain in the European Championships.

He has been a key part of Croatia's path to the Round of 16 where they will face Spain in Copenhagen, Denmark.

The 27-year-old will face Chelsea teammate Cesar Azpilicueta who will represent Spain as they eye a quarter-final spot.

(Photo by Kovacev / HM CROPIX/SIPA/Sipa USA)

Speaking ahead of the game, Kovacic has told his teammates what they need to do to seal progression.

What Mateo Kovacic has said

"We have a difficult match ahead of us, the Spaniards are a great team that loves possession, loves to play.

"It will be important for us to try to have the ball in our legs as much as possible, to take away what they love the most. I know they will be ready against us because we are a great team and because we have played against them many times. Both teams will try to outplay each other.

He added: "We feel good, we did a good job, even though the season was long and we were exhausted.

(Photo by Kovacev / HM CROPIX/SIPA/Sipa USA)

"However, it is the same for everyone, we try to refresh ourselves and be the way we were against the Scots. We are ready for another run and to do our best.

"And one more thing, togetherness is very important in these moments, as it was in Russia. Unfortunately, not all players can play, but we put Croatia in the first place, everyone gives as much as they can. We are here to fight together and so it will be this time as well."

