N'Golo Kante Is the First Name On the Teamsheet, Says Didier Deschamps

N'Golo Kante is the first name on the France national team teamsheet, according to boss Didier Deschamps.

Just like he is for club at Chelsea, Kante is pivotal in the midfield for Les Bleus, He will be called upon again by his side to be instrumental at this summer's European Championships.

The 30-year-old has formed an excellent relationship with Paul Pogba in the middle of the park for France, and Deschamps believes the Chelsea star goes unnoticed but he is 'above' all of the other players in the side.

What Didier Deschamps has said

Speaking to El Pais, as quoted by GFFN, the French boss said: “The midfielder works in the shadows. He is not given media attention because he is not “decisive” (goal/assist). From time to time, lights get shone on them. That is the case for Kanté now.

"He is above all the first player that his team-mates pick for their teams in training! And he is the first name that a coach, a national team manager, notes down when he is deciding his starting XI.”

Kante and France will be in action on Tuesday when they face Germany in their opening game of the tournament.

He's got the reputation of being the 'nice guy' but Kante wants the 'whole story' not to be exaggerated.

Kante said earlier this month: “It is true that sometimes, there is this image that is a bit too wonderful and a bit too beautiful. But in the end, I am just a normal guy. A player amongst others.

"There is no need to say I am the kindest, or the nicest. I am just a player like the others. I think that sometimes, it is overblown. It does not need to be. It is true that I like to get on well with my team-mates, to have good relationships with people that I come across in the streets and in football. But aside from that, there are other people like that in football. We don’t need to make a whole story or sometimes exaggerate.”

