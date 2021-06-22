Sports Illustrated home
Official: Ben Chilwell & Mason Mount Forced to Isolate for 10 Days

A massive blow confirmed.
Chelsea and England duo Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount will have to isolate up to and including Monday 28 June. 

The duo were put into isolation as a precaution after coming into close contact with Chelsea teammate Billy Gilmour on Friday at Wembley after Scotland and England’s goalless draw. 

Gilmour tested positive for Covid-19 and it was later revealed Mount and Chilwell had been in contact with him and had a 20 minute conversation in the tunnel area post-match. 

Discussions have been ongoing and it has now been confirmed that the pair will miss England’s last Group D match against Czech Republic on Tuesday night. 

They will now have to isolate up to and including Monday 28 June. 

If England don’t finish top of their group, the pair will miss the last-16. But if England do, it’s still very unlikely they would feature due to the pair missing all of the preparations with the rest of the squad.

What the FA have said 

“We can confirm that Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount must isolate up to and including next Monday [28 June]. This decision has been taken in consultation with Public Health England.

“The pair were confirmed overnight as close contacts of Scotland’s Billy Gilmour after his positive COVID-19 test following last Friday’s match. 

“Chilwell and Mount will isolate and train individually in private areas at England’s training base St. George’s Park, with the rest of the squad returning there after tonight’s fixture against Czech Republic at Wembley.

“We will continue to follow all COVID-19 protocols and the UEFA testing regime, while remaining in close contact with PHE.

“The entire England squad and staff had lateral flow tests on Monday and all were again negative, as was the case with Sunday’s UEFA pre-match PCR tests.

“Further tests will be carried out as and when appropriate.”

Euro 2020

