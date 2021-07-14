Official: Jorginho Included in Euro 2020 Team of the Tournament

Jorginho has been included in the official Euro 2020 Team of the Tournament, it has been confirmed.

The 29-year-old was part of the winning Italy side after they beat England in the final on Sunday evening at Wembley on penalties.

Jorginho was a pivotal part of Roberto Mancini's side and has been rewarded with a place in the official Team of the Tournament.

Full XI: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy); Kyle Walker (England), Leonardo Bonucci (Italy), Harry Maguire (England), Leonardo Spinazzola (Italy); Jorginho (Italy), Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Denmark), Pedri (Spain); Federico Chiesa (Italy), Romelu Lukaku (Belgium), Raheem Sterling (England)

What did Jorginho say on winning Euro 2020?

"I have no words to describe this moment. I am the happiest person in the world today. I raise my hands to the sky and I only thank. I also thank everyone but all of you who have ALWAYS supported us. THANKS, all this is yours too, my family, friends, fans, and ALL the ITALIAN PEOPLE."

Jorginho has also responded to suggestions of a Ballon d'Or nomination following the European double for club and country.

He said: "We all have dreams. But I'll be honest, it depends on the criteria a decision is made based on. If we're talking about talent then I know I'm not the best in the world.

"How could I compare myself to Messi, Neymar or Cristiano Ronaldo? They've completely different characteristics to me. But, I repeat, it depends on the criteria."

