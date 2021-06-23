Report: Chelsea Captain Azpilicuets to Start For Spain in Must Win Game

Sports Illustrated home
Report: Azpilicueta to Start For Spain Against Slovakia

Chelsea's captain set to start must win match.
Cesar Azpilicueta is in line for his first start at Euro 2020 when Spain face Slovakia on Wednesday, with the Spaniards desperetaly looking for big game players to see help get the win needed to see them qualify.

Azpilicueta has been in fine form for Chelsea this season but the Champions League winner is yet to make an appearance for his nation at the European Championships.

According to the Daily Mail, Spain manager Luis Enrique is desperately looking for players with a winning mentality before it is too late.

The Chelsea captain lifted the Champions League trophy at the end of last season

Luckily for Enrique, Azpilicueta is a serial winner and coming off the back of captaining his side to a Champions League win. 

The defender drew parallels between Spain's slow start in the tournament and Chelsea's season.

Azpilicueta is among three changes being considered as Sergio Busquets will return to midfield at the expense of Manchester City's Rodri.

The Chelsea captain is being brought in to add experience to the young Spain side and the Spaniard has been talking to the press ahead of the game.

Photo by EFE/Fernando Alvarado/Sipa USA

Azpilicueta was on media duty this week

What did Cesar Azpilicueta say?

"No team wins the Euros before it starts. The important thing is how it ends and I know this from the Champions League this season.

"This group has the quality and confidence to face the challenges. We come from a couple of games where the result has not been so good and now we have to take it as a new challenge.

"The choice is not to give up, as it was in our case with Chelsea. That makes you learn that you have to fight to the end. This is very long and you all have to move in the same direction."

