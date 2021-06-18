Report: Billy Gilmour Set to Start for Scotland vs England At Wembley

Billy Gilmour could start for Scotland against England at Wembley on Friday evening, according to reports.

The young Scotsman last week and now he is set to start for his country in the English capital on Friday evening.

Gilmour was benched in their opening match versus Czech Republic but is reportedly in their starting XI to face Gareth Southgate's side.

As per Fantasy Football Insider Samuel Martin, Gilmour is part of Steve Clarke's starting team for Friday's Group D clash.

Possible Scotland XI: Marshall, O’Donnell, McTominay, Hanley, Tierney, Robertson, Gilmour, McGinn, McGregor, Dykes, Adams

Gilmour is deserving of his place in the Scottish side who will be keen to get off the mark after their two nil defeat to Czech Republic on Monday.

He is set to come up against Mason Mount and Reece James who are both believed to be starting for the Three Lions. While Ben Chilwell is likely to miss out after it was reported Luke Shaw would start at left-back.

What Mount and Gilmour have said about the encounter

Mount on Gilmour: "Billy’s a brilliant player. I was always interested in his development and obviously seeing him make the step up and playing in the first team and seeing how well he’s been doing, it’s been brilliant to see.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"I’ve known him for a long time, since he first joined Chelsea. I met him when he first joined, and then I went out on loan and he was playing in the youth teams, but I always tried to keep an eye on him and what he was doing because he was a young midfielder coming through that I’d heard a lot about."

Gilmour on Mount and Chilwell: "I’m very close with him (Mount), along with Chilly as well. We’re close and he’s doing really well and I’m obviously looking forward to playing against him."