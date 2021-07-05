Report: Emerson to Replace Chelsea Target Spinazzola for Italy in Euro 2020 Semi-Final

Time for Emerson to prove that he's worth keeping around next season for the Blues.

Chelsea's Emerson Palmieri is set to replace the injured Leonardo Spinazzola for Italy's Euro 2020 semi-final match against Spain, according to reports.

AS Roma's Chelsea-linked Spinazzola was forced off with an injury during the Italian's quarter final match against Belgium, opening the door for Emerson to impress.

As per Sky Sport Italia's Angelo Mangiante, Emerson will slot in to replace Spinazzola in the left wing-back role.

Emerson will replace Spinazzola in the Italy lineup for crucial match against Spain Photo by Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse/Sipa USA

Chelsea have been linked with the Italian Spinazzola as the club could look to sell duo Marcos Alonso and Emerson, with the Blues being reported as 'favourites' for Spinazzola.

However, with the wing-back set to be out for months there is no chance for him to complete a Chelsea medical, even if terms were set to be agreed so the Blues could look elsewhere if either of Alonso or Emerson were to depart.

Emerson will be keen to impress when given the chance for Italy, much like Jorginho has.

Spinazzola was forced off with a broken Achilles tendon against Belgium last match for Italy Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA

With most of the Italian's play coming down their left hand-side during Euro 2020, with Spinazzola and Lorenzo Insigne linking up, the next game will be a great opportunity for Emerson to show what he can do to earn a place at Chelsea, or a move away.

It has been reported that the Chelsea man is set to take matters into his own hands to secure a move away from London this summer and the injury could help Emerson put himself in the shop window as he is in line to play the semi-final.

