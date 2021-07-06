Report: Chelsea's Jorginho and Emerson Palmieri Set to Start for Italy Against Cesar Azpilicueta's Spain in Euro 2020 Semi Final

The Blues will look to book their place in Wembley's final against either England or Denmark.

Chelsea pair Jorginho and Emerson Palmieri are set to start for Italy when the Italians face Cesar Azpilicueta's Spain side in the Euro 2020 semi-final at Wembley on Tuesday.

Emerson is set to replace the injured Leonardo Spinazzola whilst Jorginho will keep his place at the heart of the Italian midfield after impressing throughout the tournament.

As per Angelo Mangiante of Sky Sport Italia, the pair are set to play from the start as the Italians look to book their place in the European Championship final.

Jorginho has caught the eye of top European clubs as he's impressed at Euro 2020 Photo by Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse/Sipa USA

Jorginho has been in great form since the back end of last season, earning the Italian to be discussed as a candidate for this year's Ballon d'Or.

Jorginho's agent has confirmed his future in London, admitting that top European clubs have shown an interest in the Chelsea man.

His former boss at both Napoli and Chelsea, and fellow Italian Maurizio Sarri has backed the midfielder to receive the award if Italy win the tournament.

Speaking on the Ballon d'Or, Jorginho said: “I don’t think about it, everything that is happening is the consequence of hard work. My priority is the group. Rejoicing together with my teammates and friends, is more beautiful than rejoicing alone.”

Emerson is set for his second Euro 2020 start Photo by IPA/Sipa USA

Emerson, who is set to start due to an injury to first-choice Italian left-sided player Spinazzola, has been linked with a move away from Chelsea and the semi-final could be the perfect opportunity for the wing-back to put himself in the shop window.

It has been reported that the Chelsea man is set to take matters into his own hands to secure a move away from London this summer, with the game against Spain being an opportunity to convince one of the interested parties into making a bid for the 26-year-old.



Inter Milan, Lazio and Napoli are all interested in the Italian, who will be looking to impress in the final stages of the tournament but it appears that Jose Mourinho's AS Roma could be in the lead for his signature, having already been in contact with Chelsea as they look for somebody to fill in for the injured Spinazzola at club level.

The semi-final is the perfect chance for Emerson to prove that he can play this role for his country, and possibly club in the future.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube