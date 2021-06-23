Report: Chelsea's Mason Mount And Ben Chilwell Will Miss England's Round of 16 Match Following Isolation Period

England Manager Gareth Southgate has hinted that Chelsea's Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell will miss England's Round of 16 clash next Tuesday.

The duo were put into isolation as a precaution after coming into close contact and having a 20 minute conversation with Chelsea teammate Billy Gilmour on Friday at Wembley after Scotland and England’s goalless draw on matchday two.

It was later confirmed that the pair would have to complete a full 10 days of isolation, until June 28th - a day before England's first knockout game.

Chelsea trio Billy Gilmour, Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell are all isolating whilst Reece James is available for England Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

England manager Gareth Southgate admitted that the Chelsea stars would not feature in the Round of 16, as he spoke to ITV prior to England's clash with the Czech Republic.

Despite being available for selection, Mount and Chilwell will only complete one training session with England before the match.

Southgate said: "We look like we will miss these two players already for the next round."

What else did Gareth Southgate say?

Southgate went on to discuss the emotions of Mount and Chilwell, who took to social media to wish the team well.

"They're hugely disappointed to miss the games. It's a bizarre situation. They've spent 120 seconds too long in a fairly open space. It's full of contradictions."

What did former Chelsea player Petr Cech say?

Chelsea's technical director Petr Cech also took to social media, posting on Instagram to air his frustrations at the decision by the FA.

Speaking on his Instagram story, Cech said "Please could somebody help me understand how it is possible Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell - both with negative tests - have to isolate after they got in contact with Billy Gilmour while the entire Scottish team who shared the dressing room, hotel, coach and plane while travelling, dinning room, meeting room and is allowed to play the game without any problem because they returned the required negative tests?

