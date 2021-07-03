Report: Mason Mount Set to Start Euro 2020 Quarter Final Against Ukraine

England will be looking to progress to the semi-finals with victory over Ukraine.

Chelsea and England midfielder Mason Mount is set to return to the Three Lions' starting lineup as the English face off against Andriy Shevchenko's Ukraine in the Euro 2020 quarter finals, according to reports.

Mount did not feature in the round of 16 as England beat Germany, following his and Ben Chilwell's period of self-isolation.

As per Sky Sports, Mount is expected to return to England's starting line-up.

Mason Mount was undroppable for England going into the tournament (Photo by MB Media/Sipa USA)

Mount and Chilwell returned to England training following the victory against Germany at Wembley and have been training with the squad since Wednesday.

However, Chilwell is yet to play a minute for England at Euro 2020 despite winning the Champions League for Chelsea.

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, who started the last two games for England, is a doubt and this opens up the opportunity for Mount's return.

Should England progress in Rome, they will face either Andreas Christensen's Denmark or the Czech Republic, who were in the same group as the English.

It is understood that England will revert to a four at the back formation against Ukraine, allowing for Mount to slot back into his preferred midfield position alongside Chelsea-linked Declan Rice.

What has England manager Gareth Southgate said?

Speaking in a press conference ahead of the clash, he said: “We had six days prep before the last game and although the game the other day was intense it was only 90 minutes.

“Everyone is fine in terms of physical load. We've got a strong squad and bench as well. The heat here will be a little bit of a factor by the end of the game. The players are physically in a good position."

"Obviously it'll be more like the size of crowd at Wembley in the group stage but without many England supporters

“A very different experience for us but our fans are used to playing in the Premier League with no fans. We have some good leaders in this squad. It doesn't matter too much to us. We know it's a fabulous stadium to play in, a great venue, an historic arena. We look forward to playing the game."

