Report: Mason Mount Set to Start for England Against Denmark in Euro 2020 Semis

Mason Mount is expected to start for England against Denmark in the semi-finals of Euro 2020 on Wednesday night, according to reports.

The 22-year-old came back into the side against Ukraine as England thrashed their way through into the last four. Mount picked up an assist during the 4-0 win on Saturday evening in Rome as Denmark await at Wembley.

And Mount will continue in the team according to the latest reports in the media.

As per the Athletic, Southgate is expected to go with a similar lineup to the side that cruised past Ukraine in the quarter-finals.

Mount is expected to be in the starting XI, while Bukayo Saka is the only change as he replaces Jadon Sancho, coming back into the team following a knock.

Ben Chilwell and Reece James won't be starting for the Three Lions at Wembley but will be hoping to make the bench at least on Wednesday night.

Full England Squad

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone, Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale

Defenders: Ben Chilwell, Conor Coady, Reece James, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, Ben White

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice

Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling

Time: Kick-off is at 8pm (BST).

Watch: The game is live on ITV 1 for UK viewers, as well as on the ITV Hub.

