Report: Mason Mount to Start For England Against Germany

There is a growing hope that Chelsea's Mason Mount will start for England in their clash against Germany at Wembley, according to reports.

Chelsea duo Mount and Ben Chilwell were put into isolation as a precaution after coming into close contact and having a 20 minute conversation with Chelsea teammate Billy Gilmour after Scotland and England’s goalless draw on matchday two.

The pair have completed their isolation period and have returned to England training.

As per the Daily Mail, England are more confident that Mount will start against the Germans in the must-win game.

The report confirms that England manager Gareth Southgate sees Mount as a key starter.

The midfielder's quarantine ends at midnight on Monday, allowing Mount to take part in team meetings on Tuesday before the game.

Chilwell is unlikely to start, having not featured at the European Championships as of yet.

What has Southgate said?

Speaking before England's clash against Czech Republic on matchday three, Southgate said:

"It's a bizarre situation. They've spent 120 seconds too long in a fairly open space. It's full of contradictions."

The England manager then provided an update ahead of the match against Germany.

He said: “They’ve had to work on their own in a small well distances group session. They haven’t been able to take part in any of the full team sessions, we’ve had to follow clear and specific rules. We’ve had to do Zoom meetings with them and the whole team to get the information across.

“We’ve got to take into account the training and psychological part of the game. They’ve spent a lot of time alone. It’s a difficult situation for them, they want to be a part but they’ve had to isolate. We have to make the decision as we progress.

“As we get closer to the game they come out of the quarantine period. We’ll talk to them more than we are at the moment and make a decision."

