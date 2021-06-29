Sports Illustrated home
Report: Mason Mount's England Role vs Germany Revealed

He will have to settle for a bench role from the start at Wembley.
Mason Mount is expected to start on the substitutes bench for England against Germany on Tuesday for their Round of 16 Euro 2020 tie, according to reports.

England host Germany at Wembley on Tuesday night with the winner setting up a quarter-final tie against the winners of Sweden vs Ukraine.

Mount has come out of isolation on Tuesday after having to quarantine after Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour tested positive for Covid-19. He has been training on his own along with Ben Chilwell but the pair are available for selection against Joachim Low's side.

But after much deliberation, Mount's role has been decided. As per the Athletic, the 22-year-old will start on the bench, with Southgate opting for a 3-4-3. Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling and Bukayo Saka are all set to start in the attack.

1003287136

Chilwell and James have also been snubbed and are likely to begin the match from the bench at Wembley.

What Gareth Southgate said on Mount and Chilwell's return

“Clearly, it is really complicated because there’s the physical periodisation you would want for a game like this and then there’s the tactical training.

“The meetings we’ve had, they’ve had to be in a separate room and dial in on Zoom so the whole experience for them including travelling down tonight is very, very difficult.

“But they are young players who I think can get on with things pretty well.

“As I said, it is a decision I’ve got to take when we’re looking at how they’ve been able to train and everything else. There’s a lot wrapped up in that call.”

