Report: Reece James Set to Start for England vs Scotland

Reece James is expected to start for England against Scotland on Friday in the European Championships, according to reports.

The 21-year-old has had a phenomenal 2020/21 campaign with Chelsea that was capped off with a Champions League triumph and winners medal in Porto.

James' impressive performances were rewarded with an England call-up but he was left on the bench for the opener against Croatia which they came out victorious.

But as per the Telegraph, James is in line to come into Gareth Southgate's side to replace Kyle Walker at right-back versus Scotland

There's no place for Ben Chilwell in the starting XI it appears with Luke Shaw expected to also come into the side for Kieran Trippier.

A change in both full-back roles for the Three Lions who can secure their spot in the last-16 of the Championships with a win on Friday at Wembley.

Mason Mount will be hoping to continue in the side after another non-surprising bright display in their Group D opener on Sunday.

James has competition at right-back: Walker and Trippier but he's now set to get a chance.

Speaking earlier in the month during the Three Lions camp, he said: "The position (right-back) has changed slightly. Maybe before, 15 or 20 years ago, you were more of a defender but now the position has adapted and you have the license to go forward as well.

“You can kind of do both, attack and defend, and there are loads of great players in my position (who can do that).”

