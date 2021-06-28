Report: Gareth Southgate Seriously Considering Mason Mount Inclusion vs Germany

England manager Gareth Southgate is 'seriously considering' returning Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount to the England starting line-up as the Three Lions face Germany, according to reports.

Ben Chilwell was forced to isolate alongside Mount after coming into contact with fellow Chelsea player Billy Gilmour as England played Scotland on matchday two.

The pair have since trained alone but it was assumed that neither player would be considered for selection due to lack of training.

However, as per Sky Sports, Southgate is seriously considering including Mount in the starting XI to face Germany at Wembley, despite not having trained with the England squad for over a week.

Mason Mount could be set to start against Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Antonio Rudiger's Germany (Photo by MB Media/Sipa USA)

The England manager will leave his decision until the last minute as he knows that starting Mount would be a huge risk, but one that the manager could be willing to take.

England have taken special measures to include both Mount and Chilwell in the tactical team meetings via remote Zoom calls, which shows that Southgate could be planning to have the pair in the squad.

England face off against Kai Havertz's Germany side, with Mount hoping to come up against his club team-mate at the European Championships.

What has Southgate said?

Speaking before England's clash against Czech Republic on matchday three, Southgate said:

"It's a bizarre situation. They've spent 120 seconds too long in a fairly open space. It's full of contradictions."

The England manager then provided an update ahead of the match against Germany.

He said: “They’ve had to work on their own in a small well distances group session. They haven’t been able to take part in any of the full team sessions, we’ve had to follow clear and specific rules. We’ve had to do Zoom meetings with them and the whole team to get the information across.

“We’ve got to take into account the training and psychological part of the game. They’ve spent a lot of time alone. It’s a difficult situation for them, they want to be a part but they’ve had to isolate. We have to make the decision as we progress.

“As we get closer to the game they come out of the quarantine period. We’ll talk to them more than we are at the moment and make a decision."

