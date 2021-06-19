Report: Timo Werner 'Optimistic' Of Starting for Germany vs Portugal in Euro 2020 Clash

Timo Werner is confident of being selected in the Germany starting XI to face Portugal at the European Championships on Saturday, according to reports.

Werner came off the bench in Germany's Group F opener as they fell to a one nil defeat to France.

His Chelsea teammates Kai Havertz and Antonio Rudiger both started but Werner could be recalled to Joachim Low's team at the weekend.

As per SPORT1 in Germany, Werner is 'optimistic' of starting and his hoping to be given the chance against the reigning European champions.

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Werner recently reflected on his season so far ahead of Germany's European campaign and provided an honest assessment.

What did Werner say?

"It’s obviously great that we won the Champions League. I have developed myself in many areas and improved overall. However, I have to be critical of myself and say I should have scored a few more goals.

"The year had highs and lows for me. I was able to learn a lot and improve in certain areas. I should have scored a few more goals; I'm working on being more clinical."

He added: "Without VAR, I could have scored maybe five more goals. However, VAR is helpful and the basic concept of it is good. And I'm saying that as someone who has probably suffered the most from it this season."

Germany will be desperate for a win on Saturday. Defeat could see their European campaign be put in major jeopardy. While a win would boost their chances of qualifying for the knockout stages.

