Report: Why Mount & Chilwell May Have to Isolate After Gilmour's Positive Covid-19 Test

The reason why Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell could have to self-isolate for 10 days has been revealed, according to reports.

Mount and Chilwell are doubts for England's final Group D game of Euro 2020 on Tuesday against Czech Republic after they were taken away from the England team following close contact with Billy Gilmour who tested positive for Covid-19.

Gilmour's tournament could be over but Mount and Chilwell could also miss the opening part of the knockout and we now know why.

What happened at full-time at Wembley?

After the 0-0 draw at Wembley on Friday, Mount, Chilwell and Gilmour were seen hugging and chatting on the pitch.

However, this is not believed to be the issue over the precautionary isolation right now.

The Telegraph are reporting that the trio came into 'close contact' after a 20 minute conversation took place in the tunnel area after full-time.

What Gareth Southgate has said

Southgate is hoping they will not need to isolate for the 10 days after the two Chelsea lads were withdrawn from the setup after Monday's training session.

“The protocols – it would be something to do with chatting after the game, but I have no idea of all the detail.

"That’s why we’ve taken the decision at this point to isolate them. That’s why we’re having to have the discussions with Public Health England, as I understand it, and I’m sure the guys [at the FA] will update you as soon as they know more.

“We’re not being overzealous in that we’ve got to follow the guidelines and make sure that if there is any risk with these two players, we’ve got to make sure we don’t put any other players at risk. But the ins and outs of what would classify as being contact – they are the discussions that are ongoing. My biggest hope is for the two boys – that they’re not going to miss 10 days of a Euros. That would be a massive blow for us, but for them as well.”

What games could they miss?

Mount and Chilwell could miss the Czech Republic game on Tuesday night if they are forced to self-isolate.

If they have to isolate for the full 10 days, they will have to sit out of the last-16 tie, hoping England make it through to the quarter-finals so their Euro 2020 campaign isn't over.

