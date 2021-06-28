Rudiger Returns to Germany Training Ahead Of Euro 2020 England Clash

It's the big one at Wembley on Tuesday.

Antonio Rudiger returned to training for Germany on Monday in their final session ahead of the Euro 2020 clash at Wembley against England on Tuesday.

Joachim Low's side face England in the last-16 of the European Championships on Tuesday and they have been handed a welcome boost ahead of the historic tie.

Rudiger, who has played in all three of Germany's opening games at the tournament this summer, had been suffering from a minor illness, but is now back training.

What has happened?

Rudiger missed training due to picking up a cold in the build up to the last-16 clash at Wembley. But on Monday, the central defender was spotted in training with the rest of the 25-man squad as their final preparations got underway.

What has Antonio Rudiger said?

The 28-year-old took to social media on Monday afternoon to preview the England clash, one he is looking forward.

Writing on social media: "Big game ahead."

Germany were meant to train at Wembley to get used to their playing surface however they were banned from doing so.

No team is allowed to use the Wembley turf due to the heavy rainfall leaving the pitch on the verge of being damaged.

Ahead of the game, Low said: “Against England it’s going to be a totally different match.

"They play at home, they want to attack, it’s going to be a more open match than it was tonight. We need to improve on things, we are aware of that. We need to be careful, especially at set pieces. We can’t repeat the same mistakes again, we need to do things better. But the match will be a different one and we’re looking forward to it.”

