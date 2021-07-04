The Seven Chelsea Stars Still In Contention to Win Euro 2020

The Blues are still largely represented at the tournament.

Chelsea have seven stars remaining representing their countries at Euro 2020 this summer.

Thomas Tuchel's side had 17 players go to the tournament and nearly half remain as the semi-final stages approach.

Billy Gilmour, now on loan at Norwich City, was the only Blue to get knocked out of the group stages and nine more dropped out between the Round of 16 and quarter-final stages.

Let's take a look at who is still involved.

Which Chelsea players are still involved?

Italy: Emerson Palmieri, Jorginho

Spain: Cesar Azpilicueta

England: Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Mason Mount

Denmark: Andreas Christensen

Who plays who, and when?

Tuesday 6 July: Italy vs Spain - Wembley Stadium / Semi-Final

Wednesday 7 July: England vs Denmark - Wembley Stadium / Semi-Final

Sunday 11 July: Italy/Spain vs England/Denmark - Wembley Stadium / Final

Chelsea are guaranteed finalists in both teams with all four counties remaining having Blues as part of their setups.

At least one, potentially more, could seal the European double following the Champions League triumph in Porto back in May.

Timo Werner has tipped his English Chelsea teammates to possibly win the tournament after their win over Ukraine, having beaten Germany in the Round of 16.

“Yesterday (vs Ukraine) for sure was a brilliant game from them they were the better team in the game on Tuesday [against Germany] so they have it all what you need to win the Euros and I wish them all the best."

He added: “I think they’ll get chances – they’ve proved that in every game they’ve played, Denmark, they’ve had a lot of chances. Whether they take them or not is a different thing. That’s what it’s all about on the night.

“I think England will create chances. England are very strong at set-pieces, but saying that, Denmark are. It’s a good match-up.

“There’s never a lot between England and Denmark. They’re both strong, physical, willing runners, defenders are big, strong, again set-pieces."

