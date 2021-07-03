Euro 2020 Blues Watch: The Chelsea Stars Involved on Saturday 3 July

Both quarter finals could see Chelsea players representing their nations.

Up to four Chelsea players could feature in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

First up, Andreas Christensen's Denmark face the Czech Republic in Baku before England face off against Ukraine - with Mason Mount set to start. Ben Chilwell and Reece James could also feature for the Three Lions against Andriy Shevchenko's side.

Each side will be playing for a place in the Euro 2020 semi-finals.

England

Which Chelsea players are involved on Saturday 3 July?



Czech Republic vs Denmark | Quarter Final

Player/s: Andreas Christensen

Details of the game

Where: Baku Olympic Stadium, Baku, Azerbaijan

When: Saturday 3 July

Time: Kick-off is at 5pm (BST).

Watch: The game is live on ITV 1 for UK viewers, as well as on the ITV Hub.

England vs Ukraine | Quarter Final

Player/s: Mason Mount,, Reece James, Ben Chilwell

Details of the game

Where: Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy

When: Saturday 3 July

Time: Kick-off is at 8pm (BST).

Watch: The game is live on BBC One for UK viewers, as well as on the BBC iPlayer.

