Euro 2020 Blues Watch: The Chelsea Stars Involved on Saturday 3 July
Up to four Chelsea players could feature in the quarter-finals on Saturday.
First up, Andreas Christensen's Denmark face the Czech Republic in Baku before England face off against Ukraine - with Mason Mount set to start. Ben Chilwell and Reece James could also feature for the Three Lions against Andriy Shevchenko's side.
Each side will be playing for a place in the Euro 2020 semi-finals.
Which Chelsea players are involved on Saturday 3 July?
Czech Republic vs Denmark | Quarter Final
Player/s: Andreas Christensen
Details of the game
Where: Baku Olympic Stadium, Baku, Azerbaijan
When: Saturday 3 July
Time: Kick-off is at 5pm (BST).
Watch: The game is live on ITV 1 for UK viewers, as well as on the ITV Hub.
England vs Ukraine | Quarter Final
Player/s: Mason Mount,, Reece James, Ben Chilwell
Details of the game
Where: Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy
When: Saturday 3 July
Time: Kick-off is at 8pm (BST).
Watch: The game is live on BBC One for UK viewers, as well as on the BBC iPlayer.
