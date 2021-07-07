Watch: Jorginho Scores Winning Penalty to Seal Italy's Place in Euro 2020 Final

Jorginho scored the winning penalty for Italy during their penalty shootout win over Spain in the European Championships semi-finals.

The Chelsea and Italy star stepped up to take the fifth and final penalty for the Azzurri on Tuesday night at Wembley after Alvaro Morata saw his penalty saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

It ended 1-1 after 90 minutes in the English capital. Federico Chiesa's strike was cancelled out by Morata's close range finish, and neither side could find a goal in extra-time.

Jorginho stepped up for Italy's fifth kick which decided the tie, and his 'hop, skip and jump' style was ice cold and he coolly slotted past Unai Simon to ensure Italy booked their place in the final.

What did Jorginho say on the victory and penalty?

Jorginho took to Instagram post-match and wrote: "We’re in the FINALS. Let’s keep dreaming, TOGETHER!"

He also spoke to the media, adding: "It was a struggle against a great team that made us run so hard, we knew we’d have to suffer, but we believed to the end and in my view deserved to win.

"When you take the kick, you feel this weight fall off your shoulders! I tried to forget everything around me, focus on what I’d trained to do, took a deep breath and got on with it,” explained the midfielder.

He continued: "Italy never give up, we always believe. This is a marvellous squad that deserves all the best, because we suffer together, we play together, laugh together, joke together and like all families can argue together at times, but we always end up there together."

