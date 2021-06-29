'We Had to Suffer" - Cesar Azpilicueta Reacts to Spain's Progress to Euro 2020 Quarter Final

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsEuro 2020SI.COM
Search

'We Had to Suffer" - Cesar Azpilicueta Reacts to Spain's Progression to Euro 2020 Quarter-Final

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea skipper César Azpilicueta played a key role in Spain's enthralling 5-3 victory over Croatia in the Round of 16 stage of the European Championships on Monday.

With the spoils being shared at the break, the right-back gave his country the lead in the 57th side after heading home from Ferran Torres' cross.

"Boy, we had to suffer! It’s been a few tournaments since we went through a knockout match but today we broke the ice against the World-Cup runners-up," said the defender following the game, as relayed by Chelsea's official website.

Azpi Spain 2

After find some breathing space by making 3-1 with less than 15 minutes to go, La Furia Roja conceded twice in the closing stages to force extra-time.

The 31-year-old added: "It wasn’t great to concede twice late on in normal time but we were the better team in extra-time and we deserved to go through."

Luis Enrique's side netted twice in the first-half of extra-time to seal an empathic win, setting up a quarter-final meeting with Switzerland, who pulled off a major upset by eliminating World-Cup holders France on penalties.

Azpi Spain 3

Azpilicueta added: "We are very happy and now look to the next game. The important thing is to recover well, but it is always easier to recover with a victory."

After being named on the bench in Spain's first two group-stage ties, Azpilicueta started and impressed in his nation's 5-0 drubbing of Slovakia as they booked their Round of 16 spot in style.

Following his goal-scoring heroics against Croatia on Monday, the Chelsea veteran will be a huge threat going forward if he starts against Switzerland on Friday.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Azpi Spain 1
Euro 2020

'We Had to Suffer" - Cesar Azpilicueta Reacts to Spain's Progress to Euro 2020 Quarter Final

1003308401
Euro 2020

Report: Mason Mount's England Role vs Germany Revealed

pjimage (22)
Euro 2020

Antonio Rudiger Fitness Latest: Germany to Make Late Decision Ahead Of England Clash

1003287136
Euro 2020

Harry Maguire Backs Mason Mount to Face Germany in Euro 2020 Clash

1003328221
Euro 2020

Euro 2020 Blues Watch: The Chelsea Stars Involved on Tuesday 29 June

sipa_33922401
Euro 2020

Euro 2020 Round Up / Monday 28 June: Azpilicueta Scores As Spain Progress, France Suffer Shock Penalty Shootout Defeat

pjimage (2)
Transfer News

Report: Haaland And Kane Frontrunners as Chelsea Target World Class Striker

sipa_33865441
Euro 2020

Kai Havertz Reveals Chelsea Exchanges Ahead Of England vs Germany