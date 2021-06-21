Southgate: Discussions Ongoing Over Mount & Chilwell's Involvement vs Czech Republic

Sports Illustrated home
What Gareth Southgate Has Said On Mount & Chilwell Isolating and Involvement vs Czech Republic

Author:
Publish date:

England boss Gareth Southgate says discussions are ongoing over whether Chelsea duo Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell can feature against Czech Republic or not on Tuesday night at Wembley. 

The duo were confirmed to be self isolating as a precaution after coming into 'close contact' with Chelsea teammate Billy Gilmour on Friday night at Wembley after the nil nil draw.

Gilmour was confirmed to have tested positive for Covid-19 and is now self-isolating. Now Mount and Chilwell are being kept away from the rest of the England squad after they trained on Monday afternoon. 

E4a-WGBXEA8tFXV

It remains unclear whether they will be available against Czech Republic on Tuesday with Southgate stating talks remain ongoing. 

What Gareth Southgate said

In his press conference on Monday evening, the England boss said:  "There's still discussions and investigations going on behind the scenes. We have to find out over the next 12 hours or so."

What the FA said earlier on Monday 

In a statement released on Monday evening, it said: “As a precaution at this time and in consultation with Public Health England [PHE], Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount are isolating after interaction with Scotland player Billy Gilmour at Friday’s match.

“The pair will be kept away from the rest of the England players and wider support team, pending further discussions with PHE.

“The entire squad had lateral flow tests on Monday afternoon and all were again negative, as was the case with Sunday’s UEFA pre-match PCR tests.

“We will continue to follow all Covid-19 protocols and the UEFA testing regime, while remaining in close contact with PHE.”

