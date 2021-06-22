Gareth Southgate Discusses Mason Mount And Ben Chilwell Following News That The Pair Must Self Isolate

The pair are currently in isolation, having been in contact with Chelsea teammate Billy Gilmour.

Following the news that Chelsea duo Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell would have to complete a 10-day period of isolation after having a 20 minute conversation with Billy Gilmour following England's 0-0 draw with Scotland, England manager Gareth Southgate has spoken to the press.

The Football Association announced that Mount and Chilwell would isolate as a precaution, despite the entire England squad testing negative for COVID-19.

This means that the Chelsea trio, including Scotland's Gilmour, will all miss their country's final group games - for England against the Czech Republic and for Scotland against Croatia.

Southgate also gave an update on the England duo.

What did Gareth Southgate say?

“The protocols – it would be something to do with chatting after the game, but I have no idea of all the detail, that’s why we’ve taken the decision at this point to isolate them. That’s why we’re having to have the discussions with Public Health England, as I understand it, and I’m sure the guys [at the FA] will update you as soon as they know more.

“We’re not being overzealous in that we’ve got to follow the guidelines and make sure that if there is any risk with these two players, we’ve got to make sure we don’t put any other players at risk. But the ins and outs of what would classify as being contact – they are the discussions that are ongoing. My biggest hope is for the two boys – that they’re not going to miss 10 days of a Euros. That would be a massive blow for us, but for them as well.

“You can see evidence at every match of interactions. These sorts of things do serve as a reminder that we are under a different sort of spotlight to most parts of the community and at higher risk of being forced to miss matches. After what’s happened today, I don’t think they [players] will need us to tell them, but we will.

“It’s not ideal, but we’ve always known this could happen and every team has been living with this fear, and some have already had to deal with it. We’re the latest to have that disruption, and we’ve just got to deal with it.”

What did the FA say?

“The pair will be kept away from the rest of the England players and wider support team, pending further discussions with PHE. The entire squad had lateral flow tests on Monday afternoon and all were again negative, as was the case with Sunday’s Uefa pre-match PCR tests.

“We will continue to follow all Covid-19 protocols.”

