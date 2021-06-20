What Kai Havertz said following his goal in Germany's 4-2 victory against

Kai Havertz put in a performance of the highest quality as Germany faced Portugal, his cross forcing an own goal on the 35th minutes.

The Chelsea man got his goal on the 51st minute, converting a Robert Gosens cross to put the Germans 3-1 up.

Germany grabbed the much needed win after losing to France in the first match of the group stage, with Havertz inspiring his team with a Man of the Match performance.

He added a European Championship goal to his already impressive CV, having scored the winner in the Champions League final last month.

Havertz was in fine form on Matchday 2 at the European Championships Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA

What did Kai Havertz say after the win?

"We can be satisfied with the performance, we played them well.

“You could see that we had a lot of joy in the game. We had a lot of chances. We can be very satisfied with the game. I didn’t hear that much of the criticism, I always try to stay relaxed about it

"I think we can be satisfied overall with the performance. We knew that Portugal is a tough opponent, just like France. I think we did well. Of course, I’m also happy about the goal. After losing the game against France, it was important for us not to throw everything out right away, but to stay a bit true to our line and have confidence in the system and our players. The national coach has given us a lot of confidence. We are happy to have scored three points today. The victory was very important for us. The game against France was unfortunate, so the three-points was very important.

"It was important not to throw everything overboard after the France game, but to stay true to ourselves. We trust the system and we trust the players.

“Hungary is a tough opponent that you can’t underestimate. It will be another tough one for us. Every European Championship game is tough, so we’ll regenerate well and be fresh on the pitch again in four days,

“It’s not done yet, there’s now a very unpleasant opponent waiting.”

