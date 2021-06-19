What Mason Mount Thought Of Billy Gilmour's Scotland Performance vs England

Mason Mount praised Chelsea teammate Billy Gilmour's performance for Scotland against England the European Championships.

The two teams came head to head at Wembley on Friday and played out a goalless draw in Group D to ensure Scotland gave themselves a fighting chance of qualifying for the knockout stages heading into the final matchday.

Gilmour, 20, was given his first international start and came up against Mount in the midfield and the pair had a competitive battle in the English capital.

The Scotsman was brought off during the second half but earned the Man of the Match award and received glowing praise at full-time.

And Mount has followed it up with some praise of his own for his Blues teammate.

What Mason Mount said

"He didn’t surprise me, I know what he is like as a player. We had a good battle and every time he plays he seems to get man of the match – he has done it a few times when he has played at Chelsea.

"He gets chucked in at the deep end sometimes and he is always swimming. I always watched his development and he is going to keep getting better and better and that is good for him personally, for the club and also at international level."

What Gilmour said after his Man of the Match display

“I was ready, I trained with the squad. To come in and play against England in my first start makes me so proud and to come here and do really well was even better.”



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube