Why Ben Chilwell Was Left Out of England's Squad During Croatia Win In Euro 2020 Opener

He was a surprise absentee from the matchday 23.

Ben Chilwell missed England's 1-0 win over Croatia on Sunday afternoon as Gareth Southgate's got off to a winning start at Euro 2020.

The 24-year-old was a surprise omission from the 23-man squad to face Croatia, which also saw Jadon Sancho and Harry Maguire as the other two to miss out entirely.

Southgate's selection choices were vindicated as Raheem Sterling's 57th minute finish from close range was enough to secure a winning start to the European Championships this summer.

Having just won the Champions League, Chilwell looked to be a strong contender to start at left-back in the four-man defence, but he and Luke Shaw were overlooked and Kieran Trippier was preferred.

Southgate revealed his selection decision pre-match and put it down to the size of the squad and that three had to miss out.

What Gareth Southgate said

Speaking to the BBC prior to the win, as quoted by football.london, he said: "It's just unfortunate we can only name 23 and we've had to cover certain positions.

"I don't like the fact we're having to leave players out of the squad in a major tournament it's not fair on them."

Chilwell will be hoping to come back into the fold when England face Scotland at Wembley next Friday in their second group game.

It was also confirmed Chilwell wasn't injured so it was all down to preference from the England boss.

Reece James was benched during the win, while Mason Mount shone once again in the midfield.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube