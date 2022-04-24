Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Thomas Tuchel has made three changes from his team that lost 4-2 to Arsenal on Wednesday night at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea XI to face West Ham: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Silva, Chalobah, Loftus-Cheek, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso, Mount, Werner, Havertz

Bench: Arrizabalaga, Lukaku, Pulisic, Saul Niguez, Barkley, Ziyech, Kenedy, Sarr

Trevoh Chalobah starts after Thomas Tuchel stated he would be given minutes in the upcoming games (this was a late change with Andreas Christensen initially starting).

Reece James misses out through injury as Ruben Loftus-Cheek starts at wing-back.

Kai Havertz, Mason Mount and Timo Werner lead the line for the Blues.

Here is how the Chelsea fans have reacted on social media to the starting XI:

