'5-0 Minimum' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Norwich City

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Norwich City in the Premier League.

It's three wins in a row for the Blues in all competitions and they'll be hoping to extend that run to four to maintain their place at the top of the table.

Chelsea XI to face Norwich City: Mendy, Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger, Chilwell, Kovacic, Jorginho, James, Hudson-Odoi, Havertz, Mount

Bench: Kepa, Alonso, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Sarr, Barkley, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Ziyech

Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Christian Pulisic are all absent for the Blues with injuries. Kai Havertz, Mason Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi have been given the responsibility in attack.

Ben Chilwell and Reece James start for the Blues at wing-back, as Marcos Alonso continues on the bench.

Mateo Kovacic has been selected in the midfield as Ruben Loftus-Cheek starts on the bench. N'Golo Kante is not involved in the matchday squad.

Here is how the Chelsea fans have reacted on social media to the starting XI:

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube