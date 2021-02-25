5 Erling Haaland alternatives Chelsea could sign this summer

It's been widely reported that Chelsea will look to add a world-class striker this summer, with multiple reports suggesting Dortmund's Erling Haaland is the London club’s prime target.

But they don’t quite have a free run at signing the Norwegian sensation with many of Europe's top clubs such as Manchester City, Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Barcelona vying for his signature.

With the Blues facing stiff competition for the 2020 Golden Boy, we take a look at five realistic alternatives to Haaland which Chelsea could consider in no particular order of probability.

1. Alexander Isak

Chelsea could turn their attention to Real Sociedad's exciting forward Alexander Isak, who has been dubbed the 'next Zlatan Ibrahimovic'.

The Swedish 21-year-old, who was previously on the books of Borussia Dortmund, is currently enjoying a prolific season in front of goal, scoring 12 league goals for the Basque club – four behind joint-top scorers Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi and the same as Karim Benzema.

The London club reportedly sent scouts to watch Isak two years ago when he was in the Netherlands at Willem II and may renew their interest in the young striker who reportedly has a €70 million release clause.

2. Romelu Lukaku

Chelsea had hoped to re-sign Romelu Lukaku in 2017, but the club lost out to Manchester United and signed Alvaro Morata instead.

It didn’t really work out for Lukaku at United, but after signing for Inter Milan two years ago, the Belgium international has re-emerged as one of Europe's most dangerous forwards.

Lukaku’s 17 league goals have put Inter in the driving seat for a first title since 2010.

Prising him from the Serie A giants won’t be easy or cheap, but should Chelsea miss out on Haaland, they could switch their focus to their former player who may feel he has unfinished business in England.

During a Twitter Q&A session earlier this week Lukaku revealed that he has “nothing but love” for the Blues.

3. Jadon Sancho

Although he isn’t a striker, Chelsea could consider reigniting their interest in Haaland’s team-mate Jadon Sancho to strengthen their attack.

After a slow start to the Bundesliga season, the young England international, who managed 17 goals and 16 assists last season, is rediscovering his best form.

Reports this week have claimed that United have cooled their interest in Sancho and it is also believed the German club have lowered their asking price by £20 million, which could pave the way for Thomas Tuchel's side to swoop in.

The Blues are long-term admirers of the former Manchester City winger who grew up as a Chelsea fan.

4. Kylian Mbappe

Now, you're probably thinking there’s no chance of Chelsea landing Kylian Mbappe this summer, but is it really that far-fetched?

The Paris Saint-Germain star, who has been recently linked with a move to Stamford Bridge, could be on the lookout for a new challenge next season and the chance to reunite with Tuchel and Thiago Silva and fellow countrymen N'Golo Kante and Olivier Giroud may appeal to the France international.

They would have to spend heavily to sign him, but Blues owner Roman Abramovich is determined to make Chelsea the best club in English football again.

5. Andre Silva

Eintracht Frankfurt’s Andre Silva is another player who could be seen as a viable alternative for the London club if they can't land Haaland.

The Portuguese striker, who has previously been linked with Chelsea, has set the Bundesliga alight this season, scoring 18 goals and has only been outscored by Robert Lewandowski in Germany's top flight – that’s right, he’s ahead of Haaland!

Silva’s goalscoring form has caught the eye of many of Europe's elite clubs and Chelsea are no strangers to shopping in the Bundesliga.

