5 Things Learned: Chelsea 2-1 (AET) Plymouth Argyle | FA Cup

Chelsea named a strong lineup, but it was the visitors who took a shock lead in the 8th minute, Macaulay Gillesphey heading past Kepa Arrizabalaga from a free-kick taken by former Chelsea academy player Jordan Houghton.

Chelsea applied pressure and hit the woodwork in three occasions in search of an equaliser. The blues finally levelled the score in the 41st minute, captain Cesar Azpilicueta flicking home past Michael Cooper after a pull-back from Mason Mount.

Chelsea pressed for a winner in the second half but were unable to breakdown the league 1 team and were taken to extra time.

Chelsea finally went ahead in stoppage time at the end of the first half of extra time. Timo Werner played in Kai Havertz, who squared it for substitute Marcos Alonso to put the blues ahead for the first time in the game.

Ryan Hardie won a penalty after drawing a foul from Malang Sarr in the 116th minute of extra time, but the Plymouth captain had his penalty saved by Kepa after stepping up in front of the travelling fans in the shed end.

Marcos Alonso celebrates his winning goal IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Here is five things Absolute Chelsea learned from Saturday's win:

1) Lukaku is struggling

Games at home to a league 1 side are usually perfect for a striker struggling for form and in need of goals, today showed just how much Romelu Lukaku is struggling. Losing his man for Plymouth's shock opener perhaps didn't help his confidence, but even in advanced positions the Belgian struggled to make any sort of impact. Everytime he got the ball in a dangerous area he was swarmed by Plymouth defender's. At this moment in time, he looks like he's trying to hard to get into goal scoring positions, and nothing is falling for him. His control lets him down every time he's in good positions, and he seems hesitant when the ball is played into a good area. Blues fans will hope that the Club World Cup will help him recapture some sort of form, but at the moment it has to be questioned if he should be starting in this sort of form.

Callum Hudson-Odoi denied by the crossbar IMAGO / Action Plus

2) Magic of the cup

Admittedly, no one thought that Plymouth would take the lead at Stamford Bridge, let alone hold the lead for 41 minutes, but this is just another reminder of what a unique competition the FA cup is. With the Argyle fans filling the shed end and making themselves heard throughout the match, the league 1 side gave everything against a strong Chelsea side. This was their biggest match of the season, and they didn't leave anything out the pitch. The blues struggled for much of the game to break them down, with the visitors giving their all to keep the ball out. Moments like this are what makes the Fa cup special, great atmospheres and a lower league side giving it their all. Considering Manchester United and Arsenal have been knocked out the cup by sides from lower leagues, this was a potential banana skin overcome by Chelsea.

3) Complacency will cost Chelsea

After seeing the lineup at the start of the match, most Chelsea fans could have been forgiven for thinking that today's game would be a whitewash. Several of Chelsea's starting lineup played in last season's victorious Champions league final against Manchester City. This in comparison was an extremely sluggish performance. So many opportunities conceded will be a major concern, considering Plymouth are two league's below the blues, for much of the game Chelsea made them look lie a premier league side. Plymouth played very well but you can't help but think that this was more to do with Chelsea's flat performance, considering the amount of quality in Chelsea's starting lineup and on the bench.

4) What's wrong with the German attack?

One of the best thing's about Chelsea's attack last season was the pace of their counter attack. The combination of Kai Havertz and Timo Werner, despite not being too fruitful in front of goal, created a lot of chances and terrified defences. Despite this, in recent times both players have been used extremely sparingly by Thomas Tuchel, with the manager favouring Lukaku up front. The blues don't look anywhere near as dangerous without the two Germans in the team, the pace on the counter attack is not comparable and the build-up paly during most of this game was painfully slow at times. Admittedly Werner struggled initially when he came on, but he worked hard, and his brilliant pass through to Kai Havertz helped Chelsea finally go ahead, the quick, one touch play finally deciding what was a difficult cup tie. It may be worth giving them a chance soon, because at the moment the system Chelsea are playing is being worked out comfortably, even by league 1 teams.

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta celebrates scoring the equaliser IMAGO / PA Images

5) Decisive Kepa

After 120 hard minutes and a few scares, i think it's safe to say that Chelsea can trust Kepa in decisive moments, and in the absence of Edouard Mendy. After Malang Sarr gave away a cheap penalty which looked to give Plymouth the chance to go to penalties. However, not for the first time this season, Kepa's penalty prowess won the game for Chelsea. After a starring role in the penalty shootout victories over Villareal, Aston Villa and Southampton earlier this season, the Spanish shot-shopper came to rescue and saved Ryan Hardie's penalty. Kepa has had his problems with the club, but moments like this could be massive come the end of the season, and highlight's his importance to the team, even if he isn't first choice.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube