A Look At How Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea Could Line Up Next Season

Ahead of next season, we take a look at how the Blues could potentially line up with any new signings.

There will be certain changes, as well as continuity, of course.

3-4-3 Formation

Goalkeeper: Edouard Mendy

Not in doubt. Although Mendy's performances tailed off towards the end of last season, the Senegalese keeper has been outstanding over the last year or so. He was one of the main reasons Chelsea won the Champions League.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Left wing-back: Ben Chilwell

Despite sustaining a ruptured cruciate ligament injury in November last year, which ruled him out of the rest of the season, he makes the cut. Although it's uncertain whether the 25-year-old will be back for the start of next season when he does return he will have a massive part to play.

In the meantime, with Alonso wanting to leave the South London club, it would be worth looking for a new left-back.

Centre-back: Thiago Silva

Brought in under Frank Lampard as a free transfer in the summer of 2020, the 37-year-old has surprised everyone with his world-class performances and has shown that age is just a number.

Obviously he's not a long-term option but having his experience and know-how in the team could be crucial during tough moments.

Centre-back: Jules Kounde

The Sevilla centre-half has been linked to the Blues non-stop for about a year. He was pictured in London last month, just before the takeover of the club.

With Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen now having left the club, centre-halves are the priority for Thomas Tuchel to be able to have a go of things over the next few months.

Photo by Jose Manuel Vidal/Sipa USA

Centre-back: Presnel Kimpembe

Another centre-half required. Although Trevor Chalobah and Malang Sarr have shown great promise, more depth in the position is needed.

Kimpembe offers not just experience, but he would also fit the Blue's style of play. It was reported earlier in June that Thiago Silva was trying to persuade the French international to come to London and pursue the new challenge.

Right wing-back: Reece James

James is a massive part of Chelsea's future and losing him would be catastrophic. The England international stepped up his role in the side last season, making himself not only the first choice right-back at the club but also one of the best right-backs in Europe.

Centre midfielder: Mateo Kovacic

The three-time European champion is that all-round player that every manager needs in their team.

Kovacic's break-up play and work off the ball make him so valuable. Although he doesn't get many goals or assists, he still proves his worth with great tackling and passing.

Without doubt he starts next season.

Centre midfielder: Jorginho

2021 was a fantastic year for the Italian, who won the Champions League and the Euros in the same summer.

Jorginho ended up getting placed third for the Ballon D'Or and also being named UEFA Men's Player of the Year.

It has been questioned whether Jorginho can play in a high-tempo Premier League team, however, in Tuchel's system, there's no doubt that he is more than capable.

Left attacking midfielder: Kai Havertz

Although his first year at the club didn't go entirely to plan, he did score the winner in the Champions League final against Manchester City and last season subsequently kicked on for the Blues.

In the last campaign, he got a much improved eight goals while getting three assists (in the league).

Photo by MB Media/Sipa USA

Right attacking midfielder: Mason Mount

The Chelsea academy playmaker has grown and not looked back since Frank Lampard gave him his first opportunity in blue.

Mount has found himself to be an England regular and at only 23 years old, he has plenty of time to further add to his thirty caps for his country.

Big things to come from him next season.

Striker: Gabriel Jesus

With the arrival of Erling Haaland, Manchester City will look to offload an attacker and it looks like Jesus could be chosen to leave. However, he would stay in the Premier League if he were to depart.

Stamford Bridge would be the perfect destination for the Brazilian and would allow him to get regular football. Chelsea would allow Jesus to get more goals, after featuring under Pep Guardiola as only a squad player.

Jesus' teammate Raheem Sterling has also been linked with a move to the Blues.

A striker would be ideal for Tuchel as Lukaku has failed to impress since his £97 million move last summer.

