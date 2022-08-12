Skip to main content

A Look Back At An Iconic Chelsea Goal Against Tottenham

Chelsea face Tottenham this weekend in what could be another Premier League classic. 

We take a look back at an iconic goal that clinched the title for Leicester City back in 2016.

Despite the Blues finishing top in the 2014/15 season, the following season was not successful in terms of trophies or competitions but it was a hit in a certain aspect...

It is mainly remembered fondly by fans due to a certain game at home against rivals Spurs. Now over six years later, Eden Hazard's strike in the 83rd minute, which prevented Mauricio Pochettino's side from having any hope of winning their first trophy in eight years.

Hazard, 31, spent seven years at Stamford Bridge and is now playing for Real Madrid, although he has not been the same player after enduring numerous injuries.

Hazard Goal vs Spurs Seals Title for Leicester Dugout.com

Spurs were 2-0 up on the night in what was an aggressive contest, thanks to goals from Harry Kane and Heung-min Son. There were 12 yellow cards in total. Gary Cahill's strike saw Chelsea one goal away from shattering the dreams of their opposition.

And it had to be Eden Hazard who popped out with the emphatic finish into the top right corner to equalise. The league title ended up returning to west London the following year.

