    • November 2, 2021
    'A Strong Line-Up' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Malmo

    Author:

    Chelsea fans have taken to social media to react to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Malmo in the Champions League.

    Thomas Tuchel has made several changes as he has fielded a strong team in the search for three points.

    Chelsea XI to face Malmo: Mendy, Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Christensen, Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Alonso; Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech; Havertz.

    Bench: Kepa, Bettinelli, Pulisic, Chalobah, Saul, Barkley, Chilwell, James, Sarr, Vale

    Edouard Mendy has kept his place in goal whilst Cesar Azpilicueta returns in place of Reece James at right wing-back.

    Marcos Alonso features on the left-hand side, with Ruben Loftus-Cheek returning to midfield.

    A front three of Callum Hudson-Odoi, Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz is chosen, the same front three that started against Newcastle at the weekend.

    Youngster Harvey Vale is named on the bench alongside Christian Pulisic, who returns from injury.

    Here's what the Blues fans have made of the line-up:

