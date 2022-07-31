'All About The Team' - Chelsea's Millie Bright Ahead of Womens EURO Final

Chelsea representatives in the England squad have played major parts in getting their team to this year's UEFA Women's Euro Final, but one half in Millie Bright knows they have the biggest fight on their hands yet.

The Lionesses face record-holders Germany on Sunday evening with Blues Bright and Fran Kirby expected to start and try and make European history.

Bright celebrating Chelsea's 21/22 title win. IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

England's solid defence all tournament, which has seen them concede only once, has been partly down to Bright's dominance from centre back, and that will be put to the test when she faces the competition's joint-top scorer in Alexandra Popp.

Talking to the BBC (via Chelsea FC), she said: "She [Popp] is a striker that every defender wants to come up against.

"She has had an unbelievable tournament, she is an excellent player, which we know from previous games against her at club [level]. She is definitely a threat but another one to get in the bag."

Bright carrying the other leading goal-scorer in Arsenal's Beth Mead. IMAGO / PA Images

The Blues defender will be hoping to keep yet another clean sheet for both the victory and to help teammate Beth Mead secure the golden boot however, any individual successes are far from her mind.

"It is all about the team and ultimately getting the job done and having the ending we all want," Bright said.

"But first and foremost, we respect Germany a lot, they are a tough opponent and it is going to be one hell of a final for the fans out there, and we’ve got a big job to get done."

Read More Chelsea News