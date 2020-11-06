Wednesday night's 3-0 win versus Rennes at Stamford Bridge marked the first time Chelsea have kept five consecutive clean sheets since October 2010.

Chelsea currently sit top of Group E with seven points and are still yet to concede a goal in the competition. Due to this recent form Frank Lampard’s men have gone an impressive seven hours without conceding and impressive individual performances at the back have not gone unnoticed as the Blues make a surge to compete at the top of the Premier League table.

Edouard Mendy

Chelsea’s title winning sides of the past have always relied on a top Goalkeeper between the sticks. From the likes of Petr Cech to Thibaut Courtois the west London side has been no stranger to top talent in goal and Frank Lampard took action this summer to replace the underperforming Kepa Arrizabalaga with Senegalese international Edouard Mendy from Rennes.

“He’s given off a sense of calm in his distribution and his coming for crosses – things you just want from your goalkeeper.” - Frank Lampard

This is the exact impression Mendy has given since his arrival at Chelsea. The 28-year-old has a 100 per cent save percentage in the league and put in a man of the match performance in Octobers 0-0 draw at Old Trafford. In addition to this, comparisons have been drawn between Chelsea’s new number one and Technical Director Petr Cech due to the similarity in career paths both have adopted.

“I kept following Edouard and you see his evolution and progression every year, it got me the idea when we talked about what we want from a goalkeeper, what we would like to add to our goalkeeping group, his name came to my mind.”

Standing at 6’6, reach clearly isn't an issue when it comes to saving long range efforts from opposition players. As well as this, One surprise attribute to Mendy’s game is his ability to play accurate passes to midfielders and fullbacks. When compared to Kepa, Mendy has managed a pass accuracy of 76.8 per cent whilst the Spaniard has 72.7 per cent in the league this season. It is clear the calm attitude of Mendy off the pitch has translated to his performances in games and if this impressive form continues the Chelsea man will make a strong argument for being Frank Lampard’s best summer signing.

Thiago Silva

Since Thiago Silva moved to Chelsea this summer the Brazilian has displayed a number of masterclasses for the rest of the Premier League to admire. The 36-year-old formerly of PSG has been partnered next to Kurt Zouma and both have developed one of the strongest partnerships in the league this season.

SIlva’s presence has brought a confidence to the Chelsea back line which fans have been craving for years. When out of possession, Silva has shown he is an expert at reading the game by making an impressive 17 clearances in 4 Premier League appearances. To accompany this, Silva has continued his ability to make consistent accurate passes from defence.

Last year under Thomas Tuchel, Silva was Europe’s best passer of the ball with an average of 95% completion. With the offensive nature of Reece James and fellow new signing Ben Chilwell at full back, Silva has a number of passing options to pick out in the oppositions defensive third. This was seen versus Rennes last night where a precise diagonal ball found its way to Reece James who played a cross to Timo Werner who was unlucky to convert for his hat-trick.

Frank Lampard has admitted however the importance of keeping Chelsea’s new first choice Centre-back fit.

"I think within the squad you try to have standards and levels that you train at, physical work, we gauge every day’s fitness work and the input of the players.

"And I think particularly when you have an experienced player who is such a great professional as Thiago is, that honest conversation is very easy."

Silva has shown he is integral to the solidity of Chelsea's defence at the moment. His presence in a relatively young squad is invaluable to the likes of Zouma and Fikayo Tomori who can flourish when playing next to him.

Ben Chilwell

Chelsea fans have been crying out for a new left back for a fair few seasons and the signing of Ben Chilwell has certainly answered these prayers. The England International has hit the ground running this season and has been in formidable form as the 23-year-old has been involved in multiple top Chelsea performances.

Chilwell has showcased his all round ability on the pitch by being able to get forward and test opposition defenders with deliveries into the box as well as being able to track back and defend comfortably one on one. Chilwell and full back partner Reece James have both been able to give Frank Lampard’s side a whole new attacking dimension and has been a necessary upgrade to Spaniard Marcos Alonso who has been linked to a Serie A return.

The former Leicester man has already managed an impressive return of two assists and a goal from only four Premier League appearances. Notably, Chilwell’s performance in Octobers 4-0 win over Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge confirmed the left backs ability to play at the level required and his recent performance versus Burnley drew praise from manager Frank Lampard.

"I thought him and Reece today perfectly found their moments to get involved and join in in high areas of the pitch, perfectly covered their positions to get ready for second balls with what was coming at us today.

"Part of the reason for bringing Chilly to the club was to bring that. He covers a lot of high intensity, distance in games, where he’s joining high up the pitch."

Between James and Chilwell, the England internationals have already managed an incredible 68 crosses in the league from full back.

Frank Lampard will be more than impressed with how quick his new signings have settled into their roles at Stamford Bridge and with important league fixtures ahead, his new look defence will need to continue their fine form if Chelsea are to climb league positions and contend at the top of the table.

----------

