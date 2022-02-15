Skip to main content
Antonio Rudiger's Latest Chelsea Contract Update Piles Pressure on Blues

Antonio Rudiger is out of contract this summer and is, as it stands, set to leave Chelsea at the end of the season. 

After joining the Blues in 2017 from AS Roma, the 28-year-old could depart the club five years later having won the Champions League, Europa League, FA Cup, Super Cup and Club World Cup. 

Chelsea have been locked in talks with the defender over extending his stay but have so far been unable to come to an agreement over his contract demands. 

Rudiger, who is attracting heavy interest from abroad, is holding out for in excess of £200,000-a-week as he eyes a favourable fresh contract when he pens what is set to be his final big deal of his playing career.

Talks have been ongoing in recent weeks with the Blues growing in confidence that a deal can be struck, however their latest offer of around £200,000-a-week was knocked back by the Germany international.

Chelsea 'are hopeful' of keeping the centre-back who is eyeing around £225,000-a-week, which is more than double of the figure he currently earns. 

Rudiger added another trophy to his Blues collection on Saturday evening in Abu Dhabi after Chelsea secured a 2-1 win over Palmeiras in the Club World Cup final.

Antonio Rudiger (right) in battle alongside match-winner Kai Havertz (left) against Palmeiras.

Antonio Rudiger (right) in battle alongside match-winner Kai Havertz (left) against Palmeiras.

Roman Abramovich was in attendance and Rudiger's importance was on show for the Chelsea owner to see, a performance which backed Thomas Tuchel's stance of wanting the German to remain due to his importance to the side. 

After winning the Club World Cup, Rudiger spoke to the Athletic about his future in the capital. The Premier League title is now what the German has his eyes on, but he handed the Blues a warning that it is now up to them if he is to stay at the club for next season. 

"Of course I want to win the Premier League," Rudiger said. "Does it keep getting better and better for me at Chelsea? Yes.

"I feel great here, I have always said it. I think the way I play you can see that I’m happy here. But there are also other people who have to make decisions."

Rudiger's latest comments are a reminder for Chelsea that they need to find a solution, and quickly, otherwise they risk losing the central defender this summer, which is becoming more likely as each day passes. 

He has become a player that Tuchel has been able to rely on and it will no doubt leave a bitter-taste in the Chelsea head coach's mouth should he leave Stamford Bridge, even if he wouldn't like to admit it publicly. 

