'Bamboozled' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Luton Town

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Luton Town in the FA Cup fifth round at Kenilworth Road on Wednesday evening.

Tuchel has made a number changes from his team that fell to defeat on penalties in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

Chelsea XI to face Luton Town: Kepa, Hudson-Odoi, Rudiger, Sarr, Kenedy, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Saul, Mount, Lukaku, Werner

Bench: Mendy, Hall, James, Williams, Kante, Kovacic, Barkley, Pulisic, Vale

Read More

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is reportedly starting in central defence as Kenedy makes his first start for Chelsea since his return from loan in January.

Romelu Lukaku, Mason Mount and Timo Werner are preferred in attack, with Kepa Arrizabalaga returning in net.

Here is how the Chelsea fans have reacted on social media to the starting XI:

