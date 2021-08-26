August 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search

'Best Kit' - Chelsea Fans React to 2021-22 Third Kit Release

Impressed.
Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea fans have reacted to the release of the club's new third kit for the 2021-22 season.

The club launched the third kit for the new season on Thursday morning ahead of the 2021-22 Champions League group stage draw which is set to take place in Istanbul, Turkey as they find out their Group Stage opponents ahead of matchday one next month.

The new kit is inspired by 'Youthful Energy, Style and London Culture' which allows the club to offer a 'true reflection of the club and its supporters'.

E9q3CKWXsAQmaxt
E9tDOXvXMAc-KtY
E9q3CKVXMAcoz33

""The green and black has long been associated with statement Nike outerwear pieces, the crimson adds vibrancy and that pop of colour is reflective of the club’s youthful energy," read the official Chelsea website. "The ‘Pride of London’ logo is also present on the inside of the jersey, serving as a reminder of the club’s values and status in the capital."

Chelsea fans have reacted to the new launch and it got an overwhelmingly positive response on social media. 

How can I buy the kit?

The 2021-22 Third Kit is now available to buy on the Chelsea Megastore.

Click here to purchase here.

Note: This is an affiliate link and we will benefit from you purchasing through this link.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

0_Chelsea-Champions-League
News

Champions League Group Stages: Chelsea's Best & Worst Possible 2021-22 Draw

41963071
News

Champions League Group Stage Draw Details: Date & Time, Chelsea's Possible Opponents, Confirmed Pots & How to Watch

E9tDOXvXMAc-KtY
Features/Opinions

'Best Kit' - Chelsea Fans React to 2021-22 Third Kit Release

E9q3CKWXsAQmaxt
News

Official: Chelsea Launch 2021-22 Third Kit

sipa_33502932
Transfer News

Report: Manchester United's Stance on Saul Niguez Revealed Amid Chelsea Links

Sarr 1
Transfer News

Report: Malang Sarr's Chelsea Future to be Resolved Following Meeting With Agent Amid Bologna Interest

1004962850 (3)
Transfer News

Report: Bakayoko 'Closer And Closer' to Chelsea Departure as AC Milan Finalise Deal

carabaocup_trophy_2020_16x9
News

Official: Chelsea to Face Aston Villa in Carabao Cup Third Round