'Best Kit' - Chelsea Fans React to 2021-22 Third Kit Release

Chelsea fans have reacted to the release of the club's new third kit for the 2021-22 season.

The club launched the third kit for the new season on Thursday morning ahead of the 2021-22 Champions League group stage draw which is set to take place in Istanbul, Turkey as they find out their Group Stage opponents ahead of matchday one next month.

The new kit is inspired by 'Youthful Energy, Style and London Culture' which allows the club to offer a 'true reflection of the club and its supporters'.

""The green and black has long been associated with statement Nike outerwear pieces, the crimson adds vibrancy and that pop of colour is reflective of the club’s youthful energy," read the official Chelsea website. "The ‘Pride of London’ logo is also present on the inside of the jersey, serving as a reminder of the club’s values and status in the capital."

Chelsea fans have reacted to the new launch and it got an overwhelmingly positive response on social media.

How can I buy the kit?

The 2021-22 Third Kit is now available to buy on the Chelsea Megastore.

