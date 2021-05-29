'Best Possible Lineup' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Man City

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Manchester City in the Champions League final.

Thomas Tuchel has made two changes to his line-up with Kai Havertz and N'golo Kante coming in to face the English Champions.

Tuchel's men are at the final hurdle, but will they cross it and lift the Champions League for the second time in the club's history. It's Pep Guardiola's City in their way in the final in Porto at the Estádio do Dragão.

Chelsea XI to face Manchester City: Mendy; James, Thiago Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Kante, Jorginho, Chilwell; Mount, Havertz, Werner.

Bench: Kepa, Caballero, Zouma, Christensen, Alonso, Emerson, Kovacic, Gilmour, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Pulisic, Giroud.

-Here's how Chelsea fans reacted to the starting XI on social media:

