September 23, 2021
'Big for His Confidence' - Chelsea Fans React to Ruben Loftus-Cheek's Performance vs Aston Villa

Chelsea fans reacted to Ruben Loftus-Cheek's bright performance during their penalty shootout win over Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening.

The 25-year-old made his first start of the season for the Blues on Wednesday in the third round tie in west London as Chelsea came out on top 4-3 in the penalty shootout after it ended 1-1 after normal time.

He was deployed in the midfield by Tuchel and produced an assured, confident and bright display despite only featuring for a handful of minutes this season prior to the game. 

Loftus-Cheek was given a 'big chance' by Tuchel on Wednesday as the Chelsea boss made 10 changes to the side. The Englishman was a standout for the hosts and produced more key passes than any Chelsea player, as well as being involved in more duels than any other player

sipa_35189012

Loftus-Cheek was given his opportunity and he seized it. He was a contender for the Man of the Match award with Kepa Arrizabalaga, Reece James and Trevoh Chalobah also standouts against Dean Smith's side. 

Chelsea go into round four and face Southampton next month and Loftus-Cheek has now placed a selection thought in Tuchel's mind for future games. But as for the Carabao Cup, he is now nailed on for a starting role against the Saints should he be available for selection.

Here's what some of the Chelsea faithful thought of the 'Lewisham Ballack's' performance:

