Callum Hudson-Odoi Seeing Chelsea Rewards After Blues Snubbed Summer Loan Move Amid Borussia Dortmund Interest

Callum Hudson-Odoi wanted to leave Chelsea last summer after he failed to become a regular under Thomas Tuchel.

The 21-year-old attracted interest from Borussia Dortmund and was keen on a loan move to Germany, but Chelsea denied him a move. 

Hudson-Odoi was claimed to have felt 'let down' by the Blues as they rejected him the chance of making the Deadline Day switch to the Bundesliga side. 

In the final days of the window on August 29, Tuchel didn't consider loaning the Englishman out, saying“In the moment, there is no loan and no thought considered."

imago1009560833h

As Hudson-Odoi stayed in the capital, he has now played 27 times for Chelsea so far this season. During that time, he has scored three goals and provided six assists. 

One of those assists came in the Club World Cup final on Saturday evening in Abu Dhabi as he crossed for Romelu Lukaku's opener which played a part in the Blues claiming their second trophy of the season alongside the Super Cup. 

Big games, big trophies, that's the rewards of playing for a club like Chelsea. 

Read More

And Hudson-Odoi reflected on his future and expressed his relief and delight that the club blocked the opportunity for him to head out on loan for the 2021/22 campaign.

“If I went out in the summer I wouldn’t get opportunities to play like this and enjoy the games and win trophies. So I’m really delighted that I stayed and obviously I got the opportunity to play," he told the Evening Standard.

He added: “Big trophies like this are games you want to be involved in with a club like this.

“Big games, big trophies, you want to win as much as possible with a club like this. Our aim is always to win games and win as many as possible.

“When we get the opportunity we keep pushing."

Hudson-Odoi played 77 minutes in the final against Palmeiras and with two trophies to his name, the success keeps on coming for the winger. 

He has to remain patient for his chances under Tuchel. They have and will continue to come, whether that's in his preferred winger role or at left wing-back. 

Chelsea took authority over his future last summer and Hudson-Odoi has them partly to thank for the success he is reaping this season alongside his impressive individual performances. 

