Comment: Aston Villa Tie Golden Opportunity for Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek

At 25-years-old it is now make or break for Chelsea’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek who’s injury ridden 24 months has ultimately cost him the form of his life and a starting place at Chelsea.

Now with Thomas Tuchel granting him a place in this seasons 2021/22 squad, the midfielder will need to take every single opportunity he gets in order to solidify his place at Chelsea in the upcoming months, starting on Wednesday versus Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup.

(Photo by Sipa USA)

On Wednesday, Tuchel is set to give minutes to Loftus-Cheek after last week's late cameo versus Zenit at home in the Champions League. The Lewisham born midfielder who spent last season at Fulham is keen to prove himself in West-London with opportunities such as tonight being golden for him alongside other fringe players set to feature.

Loftus-Cheek, who was thought to be an integral member of Chelsea’s squad, suffered a harsh achilles injury in the latter of the 2018-19 season which set back the momentum he’d generated under Maurizio Sarri that campaign.

(Photo by Sipa USA)

Now fully fit and with a point to prove, it could be said Loftus-Cheek will be more impressive this season than previously thought. With Chelsea competing across the board this season there will be plenty of minutes to be shared across the squad and with the versatility from the likes of Loftus-Cheek he will be at the front of the queue when manager Tuchel looks to rotate his side.

Loftus-Cheek’s physical prowess matched with solid technical ability gives the Cobham graduate the option to play in both attacking midfield positions as well as the central midfield role in Tuchel’s 3-4-3.

In his best season in Blue he scored an impressive six times in just 24 appearances and the 610 passes he attempted formulated a formidable partnership with Eden Hazard prior to his departure at the end of the 2018-19 season. Loftus-Cheek gained heavy plaudits from former manager Sarri who was also said to be keen to bring him to Italy this summer for his new side Lazio.

(Photo by Sipa USA)

"His potential is very, very high. Physically and tactically he is improving. He can become one of the best in Europe.”

The Chelsea favourite still has a long way to go this season to fulfil his dream of being a consistent starter in this ever talented squad. However with the support of quality players around him and a fair share of minutes in cup competitions there is no reason why Tuchel can’t get the best out of yet another Chelsea player in this talent rich side which is hungry for success.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube