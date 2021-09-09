September 9, 2021
'Cannot Catch a Break' - Chelsea Fans React to Christian Pulisic Suffering Ankle Injury

Everyone's feeling it.
Christian Pulisic's injury woes continued after he suffered an ankle injury on international duty with USMNT. 

The 22-year-old was forced off in the second-half of their 4-1 win over Honduras due to picking up an ankle problem and was unable to continue. 

USMNT boss Gregg Berhalter offered an update after the win, saying: “Christian has a slight ankle injury. We’re going to get more info on it when he goes back to London, the severity of it.”

It adds to Pulisic's bad fortunes after he contracted Covid-19 last month which saw him miss Chelsea's games against Arsenal and Liverpool. 

The fresh injury makes him a doubt for selection for Saturday's home game against Aston Villa when Thomas Tuchel's side return to domestic action. 

And Chelsea fans have offered their support and reaction to the latest setback, with many empathising with his bad luck in recent months. 

